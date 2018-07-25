Gilead CEO John Milligan Stepping Down as Head of Biotech Giant

(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. Chief Executive Officer John F. Milligan is stepping down after less than two-and-a-half years at the helm, the company announced Wednesday. He will remain with the company through the end of 2018.

Milligan, 57, has led the biotechnology company as it struggles to make up for continuously shrinking revenue from its blockbuster hepatitis C franchise while making a major bet on innovative new cancer therapies that genetically modify a patient’s cells.

Gilead fell 1.8 percent to $77.50 in late trading. Through Wednesday’s close, they had been up 10 percent this year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kristen V. Brown in San Francisco at kbrown340@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Mark Schoifet

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.