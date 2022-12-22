(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. won approval from US regulators for a new HIV medication for people whose disease has become resistant to other drugs.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Sunlenca, whose active ingredient is lenacapavir, to be used along with other antiretroviral medicines, the agency said Thursday. Such drugs lower the amount of HIV in a person’s body, protecting them from illness and preventing transmission to others.

Antiretroviral drugs stop a virus from replicating, with different products targeting different stages of the process. But viruses can mutate and become resistant. Sunlenca interferes with stages of viral replication not targeted by other HIV drugs, making it an effective treatment for people who developed resistance to existing therapies, said Jared Baeten, Gilead’s vice president of clinical development.

“This is where some of the greatest unmet need is for individuals living with HIV,” Baeten said.

Gilead shares were down fractionally to $85.22 at 10:48 a.m. in New York. They had gained 17% this year through the close Wednesday.

In the US, about 13,000 people aren’t able to keep their HIV in check with current medicines, according to the company. Those are the patients Gilead seeks to help with this new drug.

Sunlenca is given as an injection twice a year, plus a pill at the very beginning of the treatment, in contrast to other antiretroviral drugs that must be taken daily.

The medicine is already approved in Canada, the European Union, and the UK. Gilead anticipates it will be available to US patients in January, a spokesperson for the Foster City, California-based company said.

Gilead expects that the list price of Sunlenca will be $42,250 for the first year, and $39,000 per subsequent year. That’s similar to some other branded antiretroviral HIV drugs, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

