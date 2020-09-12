Gilead Nears Deal to Buy Immunomedics for Over $20b, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. is close to finalizing a deal to buy Immunomedics Inc. and its Trodelvy breast-cancer drug for more than $20 billion, Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced by Monday, if the talks don’t fall apart.

Immunomedics has a market capitalization of $9.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

