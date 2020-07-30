(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. said Thursday it expects to make more than 2 million doses of Covid-19 treatment remdesivir by year-end.

In May, the antiviral therapy received an emergency-use authorization to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after a major trial found it sped recovery by about four days in hospitalized patients. It is already being used in clinical practice.

In its second-quarter earnings report, Gilead raised its outlook for the year, pointing in part to early success of remdesivir. It now expects earnings per share of $6.25 to $7.65, up from its earlier projections of $6.05 to $6.45 a share. It also expects increased revenue of $23 billion to $25 billion, compared with $21.8 billion to $22.2 billion.

On a call with investors, Daniel O’Day, the company’s chief executive officer, said Gilead is working hard to further understand and expand remdesivir’s effectiveness in treating Covid-19. The company said it will study use of remdesivir earlier in Covid-19 in upcoming trials as well as in combination “with other therapies and in additional patient groups.”

O’Day said Gilead wants to explore remdesivir it to treat coronavirus patients who haven’t been hospitalized yet.

At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has weakened demand for some of Foster City, California-based Gilead’s drugs, including some of its core hepatitis treatments. Shares declined 3% to $70.12 in late trading as the company reported earnings per share that missed even the lowest analyst estimate.

There is also still the question of how profitable remdesivir will be, especially once a working vaccine is produced. It will go “hand in glove with vaccines,” O’Day said on the investor call.

Gilead said in June it will charge U.S. hospitals about $3,120 for a course of remdesivir for most patients. The European Commission also signed a 63 million-euro ($74 million) contract with the company this week to supply the drug beginning next month.

In its earnings report, Gilead said it has completed the donation of its existing stock of 1.5 million doses of the drug.

In addition to having manufactured more than 2 million remdesivir treatment courses by the end of this year, Gilead said it expects to manufacture several million more courses in 2021.

(Updates from the company investor call throughout)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.