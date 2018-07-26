Gilead's Top Management Is Leaving at End of an Era for Biotech

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the end of an era at Gilead Sciences Inc.

The biotechnology company announced Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer John Milligan, who took over less than two-and-a-half years ago, and Chairman John Martin, who served as CEO for 20 years before Milligan, will step down in favor of a yet-to-be-named leader. The two executives built the 31-year-old company into what it is today, and their departure highlights an uncertain future as Gilead struggles to reinvent itself amid declining sales, and a massive bet on new cancer therapies that has yet to pay off.

Both exits were unexpected, but perhaps not undesired.

"Not taking more steps to replenish the revenue decline aggravated investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Asthika Goonewardene. “It looks like the board wants someone to come in who can do more to address this matter."

Whoever the company hires next will live in the shadow of two deals executed by each CEO late in their tenures.

Under Martin, in 2012 Gilead paid $11.2 billion for Pharmasset Inc. At the time, Gilead was criticized for making a risky, costly bet -- one Wall Street survey found that 82 percent thought Gilead paid too much for what was essentially one molecule.

Massive Blockbuster

The bet paid off. The hepatitis C compound Gilead eventually brought to market, Sovaldi, became the fastest-selling drug in history. It’s price -- $84,000 for a 12-week course -- also helped ignite a debate over the cost of drugs.

Sovaldi and a related drug, Harvoni, helped the company’s market cap balloon to more than $100 billion. But as patients were cured and competition entered the market, Gilead became a victim of its own success, unable to keep up with astronomical expectations.

After taking over in 2016, Milligan made a bet of his own, trying to pivot beyond hepatitis C. Flush with billions of dollars from its hepatitis C compounds, Gilead agreed to buy Kite Pharma, the developer of a new type of cancer therapy, for $11.9 billion.

Gilead hoped that Yescarta, a drug that genetically modifies cells to attack tumors, would expand its expertise beyond anti-viral treatments and catapult the company into the future of genetically engineered, personalized medicine.

Yescarta has grown slowly. While the hepatitis C products had a pool of millions of patients to draw from, the new cancer therapies are complex to manufacture and administer, have had trouble getting reimbursement from government payers, and are used in a comparatively tiny pool of patients.

In the second quarter, Yescarta recorded $68 million in sales, Gilead said Wednesday. For comparison, the company’s hepatitis C drug, Sovaldi, sold $2.27 billion in its first full quarter on the market.

Next CEO

Gilead has not yet named a successor to Milligan. On a call with investors Wednesday, Milligan said his replacement would ideally come with new ideas, perhaps from the fields where Gilead has recently expanded. Along with cancer, the company is developing a handful of experimental drugs for the liver disease NASH.

“I’ve been here for a long time, from the time the company was a private start-up to the $100 billion market cap company we are today, and so I’ve seen a lot of growth,” he said. “But I’ve been pretty limited in my exposure, and I think the next leader should be somebody who brings expertise into new opportunities for us to grow -- for example, people who’ve launched products into new markets such as NASH or people who really know how to compete in the oncology area where I have less experience.”

Milligan will remain with the company through the end of the year.

In the aftermath of the news, one analyst heralded the coming of a “new Gilead.”

“The good news is a ‘new’ future will hopefully lead to more pipeline, more bold steps,” wrote Michael Yee of Jefferies Group LLC. “Anything could be on the table for the new CEO.”

Gilead declined to make Milligan available for an interview, but said the departure was motivated by the stronger position the company is now in. While Gilead’s second-quarter revenue beat analysts expectations, the company’s sales declined $1.49 billion from a year prior.

One bright spot was a new HIV drug, Biktarvy, with $185 million in sales.

Gilead is now in a position of strength with a growing HIV franchise, an industry-leading cell therapy program and a late-stage pipeline in inflammation and NASH, the company said. With the drugmaker now on solid footing for the future, Milligan and the board agreed it is the right time to identify a new leader, said a company spokesperson.

Milligan said he is looking forward to a “well-deserved break” after 28 years with the company.

“Don’t worry, my daughter told me she’s going to teach me how to set up a LinkedIn profile,” he said.

