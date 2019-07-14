37m ago
Gilead to Boost Stake in Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion Deal: WSJ
(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences will boost its stake in Belgian biotech company Galapagos in a deal worth $5.1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The deal, which will be announced Sunday, will give Gilead rights outside of Europe to the company’s treatments in development
- Gilead will make a $3.95 billion payment to Galapagos and will also invest $1.1 billion to increase its stake in the drugmaker to 22% from 12.3%
