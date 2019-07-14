Gilead to Boost Stake in Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion Deal: WSJ

(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences will boost its stake in Belgian biotech company Galapagos in a deal worth $5.1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal, which will be announced Sunday, will give Gilead rights outside of Europe to the company’s treatments in development

Gilead will make a $3.95 billion payment to Galapagos and will also invest $1.1 billion to increase its stake in the drugmaker to 22% from 12.3%

To contact the reporter on this story: Nathan Crooks in Miami at ncrooks@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.