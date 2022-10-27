2h ago
Gilead Tops Estimates, Raises Guidance on Covid Drug Sales
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences Inc.’s third-quarter profit and sales blew past analyst estimates as an increase in Covid-19 cases spurred demand for the company’s Veklury treatment.
- Revenue was $7.04 billion, well above the average Wall Street estimate of $6.12 billion. Earnings per share excluding some items came in at $1.90, beating the average estimate of $1.43.
- Gilead increased its full-year forecast for the year for the second time in three months. Total product sales are now projected to be $25.9 billion to $26.2 billion, up from $24.5 billion to $25 billion. Most of that gain is attributed to higher Veklury sales.
Key Insights
- Veklury sales were $925 million in the third quarter, almost triple what analysts had estimated. Chief Executive Officer Daniel O’Day said in an interview Thursday that “there’s a direct correlation between our sales and the incidence and prevalence of Covid.” Almost two-thirds of the drug’s sales were outside the US.
- While Veklury has outperformed expectations recently, longer-term growth will depend more on Gilead’s core antiviral franchise and newer cancer drugs. Its biggest drug, Biktarvy for HIV, brought in $2.77 billion in sales in the quarter, above the average analyst estimate of $2.6 billion.
- Investors are eagerly awaiting a Food and Drug Administration decision on whether to broaden approval of breast-cancer drug Trodelvy, which could lead to a big uptick in sales. For the third quarter, sales of the drug were above estimates at $180 million, but Wall Street analysts project the drug could bring in more than a billion dollars a year starting in 2024.
- Separately, the FDA declined to approve Gilead’s application for Hepcludex, a hepatitis D treatment, due to concerns about manufacturing and how it’s given to patients, a company spokesperson said Thursday. Gilead acquired the drug as part of a $1.4 billion purchase of the German company MYR GmbH in 2021. The drug generated relatively small revenue in Europe in the third quarter.
Market Reaction
- Shares of the Foster City, California-based company were little changed in extended trading at 4:03 p.m. in New York. The stock has fallen 3.3% so far this year, compared with a 20% drop in the S&P 500 Index.
