(Bloomberg) -- Jaime Gilinski is doubling down on his attempt to take over Colombia’s most influential business group.

The billionaire banker on Monday launched an offer to buy as much as $1.1 billion of shares in foodmaker Grupo Nutresa SA. It came on the heels of a bid for as much as $289 million that Gilinski unleashed Friday to buy an additional chunk of financial conglomerate Grupo Sura.

If he’s successful with his latest round of offers, he’ll be a step closer to taking a controlling stake in an alliance of corporations known as the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno of which Nutresa and Sura are members. The GEA, as its known, also includes the country’s largest bank and cement maker.

Gilinski’s bid for Nutresa, made public late Monday, offers to pay $10.48 per share which represents a 36% premium over the price included in the first offer. In anticipation, investors earlier in the day poured into the stock, sending shares soaring 24.4% to a record high of 33,600 pesos, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Trading will be suspended while regulators evaluate Gilinski’s offer.

Shares of Nutresa have rallied more than 50% since Gilinski’s first bid was made in November. That has helped fuel an 11.5% rise in the MSCI Colcap, making it the best-performing major stock index in Latin America in local currency terms over the last two months.

Writing History

Gilinski, one of the country’s richest men with an estimate net worth of $4.4 billion, shook Colombia’s capital markets with his first offer for Nutresa back in November. He followed it with an offer for Sura weeks later. Those two deals, worth a total of $1.9 billion, made him the second-largest shareholder in both companies.

With the additional bids, he’s looking to become the largest shareholder in each and, in turn, take over the GEA. The business alliance, which was formed four decades ago as an agreement among Medellin-based companies, uses a cross-holding structure to defend itself against takeover attempts with each company owning stakes in the others.

Gilinski, who has the backing of the royal family of Abu Dhabi in his bid for Nutresa and a credit agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank for both deals, is using the cross-ownership system in his favor. The increased stake in Nutresa would give him control of that company’s 13% stake in Grupo Sura. Add that to what he already owns in the financial conglomerate, and he’ll nearly have the majority.

In turn, he’d have control of Sura’s 46% stake of Bancolombia SA, which is Colombia’s largest bank. He’d also indirectly be one of the largest shareholders in Grupo Argos SA, a holding which includes cement, energy and infrastructure companies.

Having already spent $1.9 billion in the first two offers, it was clear Gilinski had set his eyes on more and wouldn’t settle on just securing “non-controlling stakes in these companies and a single seat on their boards,” BTG Pactual analysts Daniel Guardiola and Alonso Aramburu wrote in a note to clients.

“As we watch these corporate events unfold, we acknowledge that we are writing Colombian corporate history,” Guardiola and Aramburu wrote in a separate note Tuesday. “We believe control of Nutresa, Grupo Sura (Bancolombia) and Grupo Argos is at stake in this offer.”

(Adds analyst comment in last paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.