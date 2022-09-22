(Bloomberg) -- UK borrowing costs surged the most since March 2020 after the Bank of England’s rate decision, as traders grappled with the prospect of a wave of gilt supply both from the central bank’s active sales and to fund the government’s fiscal plans.

Yields on 10-year bonds surged as much as 22 basis points to 3.53%. Longer-dated bonds also fell, with 30-year yields hitting the highest level since 2011 at 3.81%. The BOE raised its key rate to 2.25% and voted to start selling the gilts it had accumulated under quantitative easing at a pace of 10 billion pounds ($11.2 billion) per quarter from Oct. 3.

The central bank’s task of calibrating policy has been further complicated by plans for huge fiscal expansion announced by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, as the government looks to tackle soaring energy costs. Details of her plan, as well as tax cuts and other measures, are due to be unveiled Friday.

Estimates suggest that gross gilt sales this fiscal year could increase by around 60 billion pounds ($68 billion), according to a Bloomberg survey. The UK’s Debt Management Office is set to give an update on its plan Friday.

Initial support for gilts “soon vanished as the market came to grips with the combination of the beginning of the quantitative tightening in October, the potential for stimulus being announced tomorrow,” said Edward Hutchings, head of rates at Aviva Investors Global Services Ltd.

Some analysts had questioned whether the BOE would go ahead with its active quantitative tightening strategy in its planned form, to avoid the risk of overwhelming the market with supply.

BOE Raises Rates by a Half-Point as Push Begins for Bigger Moves

As well as adding to gilt issuance, Truss’ plans could also mean further policy tightening. Officials said that while the prime minister’s energy package would lower the peak of inflation, the policy, all else equal, would “add to inflationary pressures in the medium term” as consumer demand was supported.

“The set-up for long-dated gilts into next year remains a bad one,” said Neil Mehta, a portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management. “We continue to think inflation will be stickier in the UK than in Europe.”

