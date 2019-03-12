Gilts to Stay Contained as Decisive Brexit Moment Yet to Come

(Bloomberg) -- Interest rate volatility isn’t pricing any aggressive jump risk for yields ahead of this week’s Brexit votes. It is quite possible the market may remain a range-bound prisoner as the unchanged legal advice on May’s deal means it is unlikely to pass through Parliament.

There is a heavy calendar for gilts this week with series of Brexit votes, BOE’s latest re-investments and the Spring Statement. The no-deal tail risk will dictate the direction of travel with focus on the scale of Theresa May’s defeat and length of any Article 50 extension if the deal fails. At best, the skew of DMO issuance will drive some relative value plays.

It will be a tall order for May to win today, with the extent of a defeat likely defining the post-market moves: a defeat by only double digits would open the door for May to try again, while a much bigger loss increases the likelihood of a different approach being needed

The length of any extension to the Brexit deadline is key; postponing by three months will unlikely be a game changer given that no-deal risk would be just pushed slightly out and would not be particularly bearish for gilts relative to a much larger extension

In the event of any sell-off, real rates will lead given the richness in inflation markets; however, the weak data trend would keep the sell-off contained

Spring Statement and DMO’s new gilt remit is in the mix on Wednesday, with the split of planned issuance across the gilt curve and linkers in focus

The outperformance of the three eligible bonds for the BOE to buy in the 7y-15y bucket may see some unwind if the DMO skews a greater amount of issuance in that part of the curve, and long-end breakevens may outperform if linker issuance is reduced

See analysis here from Feb. 7 on the micro-RV switches between outperformance of low-coupon bonds in this bucket; these are the only BOE eligible bonds in this sector given the 70% issue-limit constraint reached on the high-coupon gilts

