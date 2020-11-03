(Bloomberg) -- Republican Carlos Gimenez defeated first-term Democratic Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press, flipping a seat that Republicans lost two years ago.

Gimenez, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, sought to tie Mucarsel-Powell to Washington liberals and label her a socialist in a district with a large number of Cuban Americans.

