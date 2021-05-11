(Bloomberg) -- Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., which calls itself an “organism design” company, has agreed to go public in a $17.5 billion reverse merger with a blank-check firm backed by veteran investor and former Hollywood executive Harry Sloan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Boston-based company, which uses technology to program cells for a potentially wide variety of uses, will combine with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, raised $1.73 billion including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.

Ginkgo will be valued in the deal at $15 billion before adding the proceeds raised by the SPAC and from investors, the people said. The transaction includes a $775 million private placement from investors such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC, the people said.The underlying principle of Ginkgo’s business is that biology is programmable in a way analogous to computers -- just using the four basic chemical building blocks of DNA sequencing instead of zeros and ones. The company can design mammal, bacteria and yeast cells to serve specific purposes.

During the past year, Ginkgo repurposed its technology to read and modify living cells to help address the shortfall of diagnostic testing.

Arie Belldegrun, who started Kite Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc., is co-sponsoring the merger transaction with Soaring Eagle and had bought equity in the SPAC and participated in the private placement, the people said. Belldegrun and Sloan, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s former chairman, will join Ginkgo’s board as part of the agreement.

Representatives for Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle declined to comment. A spokesperson for Ark Investment couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Ginkgo was founded by a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate students and then-professor Tom Knight. Led by co-founder and CEO Jason Kelly, its investors have included funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC, Viking Global Investors and General Atlantic.

