(Bloomberg) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she is again being treated for cancer, receiving chemotherapy she said has yielded “positive results.” She said she has been able to keep up with her work on the Supreme Court and intends to remain in her post.

Ginsburg, 87, said in a statement released by the court that a periodic scan in February revealed lesions on her liver. She said her most recent scan, on July 7, indicated significant reduction of the lesions.“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said. “I remain fully able to do that.”

Ginsburg has already survived four bouts with cancer.

