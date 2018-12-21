Ginsburg Has Two Nodules Removed From Lung, Supreme Court Says

(Bloomberg) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had two malignant nodules removed from her left lung, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a statement Friday.

No evidence was found of any remaining disease, and no further treatment is planned, the court said. She is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, the statement said.

