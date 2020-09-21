(Bloomberg) -- Former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, with an outdoor viewing area for members of the public to pay respects.

Ginsburg will also lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the Capitol building on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced Monday.

Ginsburg, 87, who spent 27 years on the nation’s top court and was only the second woman to serve on it, died Friday after from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. President Donald Trump said he’ll name a replacement for Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday and he wants the new justice confirmed before the November election, both outraging and energizing his opponents.

The late judge’s casket will arrive at the Supreme Court building at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a private ceremony in the Great Hall for family, friends and members of the court, the court said in a release Monday.

Following the ceremony, Ginsburg will lie in repose outdoors under the Portico, at the top of the front steps of the court, where the public is invited to pay respects from about 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The court said that a private interment service will be held the week of Sept. 28, at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ginsburg’s former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers, lining the front steps as the casket arrives, while Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers. Inside the Great Hall, the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the court by the U.S. Congress for the ceremony.

On Friday, a formal ceremony will be held at the Capitol, only open to invited guests due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

“Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children,” Pelosi said in a release. “Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”

