(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said countries wishing to stem global commerce distortions by China need to avoid getting into trade wars of their own.

“Chinese industrial overcapacity that can’t enter the US inevitably spills into other markets,” he told reporters on Friday in Stresa, Italy, where’s he hosting a meeting of his Group-of-Seven counterparts. “But what cannot and must not happen, and we are discussing this, is that we get into competition between G-7 countries — that would be unfortunate.”

China’s industrial might has been on the finance chiefs minds as they meet on the shores of Lake Maggiore. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it’s critical for the US and Europe to present a clear and united front on Chinese overcapacity, and warned of the global impact of Beijing’s macroeconomic imbalances.

The comments come as the US, China and the European Union prepare increasingly assertive trade measures.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier that the G-7 needs coalesce on an assessment of excess Chinese industrial exports as Europe tries to avoid getting caught in the cross-hairs of a trade-war.

