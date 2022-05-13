GIP to Buy Atlas Renewable in Deal Valued at Almost $2 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Global Infrastructure Partners has agreed to buy clean energy company Atlas Renewable Energy to bolster its presence in Latin America, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York-based GIP will acquire Atlas from private equity firm Actis in a deal valued at close to $2 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Bloomberg reported in February that GIP was in talks to buy Miami-based Atlas.

A representative for Actis declined to comment, while a spokesperson for GIP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

GIP is a global infrastructure fund with about $81 billion in assets under management, according to its website. It targets assets in sectors such as energy, transportation, digital, water and waste.

Launched in 2017, Atlas develops, builds and operates solar and wind projects in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay, according to its website. It powers 1.2 gigawatts of contracted projects in construction or operational stages. Founded in 2004, Actis is an investor in sustainable infrastructure that’s raised $24 billion since inception.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.