(Bloomberg) -- Global Infrastructure Partners is considering a sale of high-speed train operator Italo in a deal that could value the company at about 4 billion euros ($4 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The New York-based investment firm is having early discussions about a potential divestment of Italo after owning it for more than four years, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Italo began service in 2012, competing with state-owned operator Trenitalia SpA. It has 51 trains that run more than 100 services a day combined, connecting Italian cities including Rome, Milan and Verona.

GIP bought Italo, whose chairman is former Ferrari boss Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo, for about 2 billion euros in 2018. It could start gauging interest in Italo from potential buyers in the coming months if it decides to go ahead, according to the people.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. Representatives for GIP and Italo declined to comment.

