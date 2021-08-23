29m ago
Giuliani Ally Fruman to Change Plea, According to Court Papers
(Bloomberg) -- One of Rudy Giuliani’s key associates in his effort to dig up dirt in Ukraine on President Joe Biden is changing his plea in a campaign finance case filed by Manhattan federal prosecutors, a court filing Monday indicated.
Igor Fruman had previously pleaded not guilty to charges that he laundered campaign donations and funneled foreign funds into U.S. elections. A change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for him for Wednesday afternoon. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.
