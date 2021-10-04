(Bloomberg) -- Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate who helped him try to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine, said he can no longer afford to pay for his legal defense in his upcoming trial on campaign finance charges.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan on Monday ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to arrange or pay for Parnas’s transportation and lodging, citing a letter the defendant’s lawyer had written claiming indigence. Parnas, who lives in Florida, is scheduled to go on trial in New York Oct. 12 on charges that he laundered the source of campaign donations and funneled foreign funds into campaign accounts for U.S. politicians.

Parnas did not request the appointment of new counsel, and his lawyer, Joseph Bondy, confirmed on Monday that he would continue in that role.

The judge said he would cover Parnas’s costs by reimbursing Bondy at the government per diem rate under the Criminal Justice Act, which provides funding for representation for indigent defendants. Bondy said he had not intended to take CJA funding and that he had hoped another source of funds could be identified.

“We are grateful for the court’s ruling, and that Mr. Parnas will be able to be housed while he is on trial away from home,” said Bondy.

