(Bloomberg) -- U.S. authorities investigating associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for campaign finance violations suspect the brother of one of the men may also have been involved in the activity, a prosecutor said in court Friday.Government officials have yet to sign off on a bail agreement for defendant Igor Fruman because his brother Steven is a co-signor on the bond. Authorities have been demanding additional information about Steven Fruman’s finances to determine whether he or his businesses were involved in violations alleged in a four-count indictment last month.

