(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani attacked a secret 2019 search of his Apple iCloud account as illegal and said it may have tainted the April 28 FBI raid on his Manhattan home and office.

The Monday filing was the first legal response to the raid by the former New York mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors had asked for the court to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized in the raid for material covered by attorney-client privilege, but Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello said the issue of the 2019 warranted needed to be addressed first.

”The validity of the 2019 covert warrant, and the handling of the information obtained by the prosecutor are serious questions that must be resolved before any further damage is done,” he said in the filing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.