(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accidentally dialed the phone of an NBC reporter and inadvertently left recordings of his conversations with associates, including one where he is heard looking for money.

“The problem is we need some money,” Giuliani is heard telling an unidentified person in the voice mail left on the phone of NBC reporter Rich Shapiro, NBC reported. Giuliani goes on to tell an unidentified man that “we need a few hundred thousand.”

NBC said it is unclear what the two men are discussing or who the other man is in the roughly three-minute message left on Oct. 16.

It wasn’t the first time that Giuliani inadvertently called the reporter, NBC said. Shapiro also received a butt-dial voice mail message on Sept. 28. In that call, Giuliani could be heard attacking former Vice President and 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden, as well as Biden’s son Hunter. Giuliani is a central figure in the impeachment investigation and the allegations that Trump improperly solicited Ukraine’s help in investigating a political rival.

NBC’s follow-up calls to Giuliani for comment on the voice mails weren’t returned and the phone’s voice mailbox was full.

“I have yet to receive an intentional or unintentional call back,” Schapiro said in an interview with MSNBC.

--With assistance from Kathleen Miller.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Davis in London at abdavis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Sara Marley, Jon Menon

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.