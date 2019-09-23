(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani didn’t rule out the possibility that the president threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine over calls for an investigation into largely discredited allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Giuliani first said in response to a question on Fox Business Monday that Trump didn’t threaten Ukraine aid, but then added he “can’t say for 100%.”

Trump appeared to acknowledge on Sunday that he had discussed Biden -- the 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner -- in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is the subject of a congressional investigation.

Trump, speaking to reporters Sunday near Houston, also said he’d consider releasing a partial transcript of the call, though he added he didn’t like the idea because U.S. presidents and foreign counterparts should be free to have candid confidential conversations.

Giuliani said Trump shouldn’t give Congress a transcript, even though the call reportedly factors into a whistle-blower complaint that’s at the center of the congressional probe.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has called for a report stemming from the complaint to be released to his panel and suggested Trump’s actions “may very well have crossed the Rubicon,” warranting a further look at impeachment.

“I wouldn’t give Adam Schiff anything,” Giuliani said Monday, alleging without evidence that Schiff is “fixed” and “completely dishonest.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also signaled her readiness to take stronger action against Trump. “If the administration persists in blocking this whistle-blower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the president, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” Pelosi said Sunday in a letter to colleagues.

The Ukrainian intrigue has echoes of 2016, with Trump accused of courting foreign help to discredit his rivals with real or perceived scandals. Then, it was Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails and the Trump campaign’s attempts to solicit Russia’s help in leaking them -- which became the focus of a two-year investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

This time, Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine into investigating a largely discredited accusation that Biden tried to interfere in a Ukrainian corruption investigation involving a company connected to his son, Hunter Biden.

To contact the reporter on this story: Caitlin Webber in Washington at cwebber4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.