(Bloomberg) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani acknowledged his apparent cameo in the upcoming “Borat” film from British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen but said the actions captured on camera were taken out of context.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication,” Giuliani said in a tweet, adding that his behavior was never “inappropriate” during and after an “interview” conducted by an actress masquerading as a reporter in the mockumentary.

Giuliani said he called the police as soon as he realized he had been set up.

NBC News, which obtained a copy of the movie “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” ahead of its Friday release on Amazon Prime, said a scene shows Giuliani reclining on a bed in a hotel room in what it said was a compromising position.

A sequel to Cohen’s 2006 hit “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” the film sees the titular fictitious Kazakh journalist seeking out more interactions with unsuspecting subjects on camera.

A trailer for the film, which currently has a “fresh” rating of 85% on movie review website Rotten Tomatoes, shows the Borat character dressing up as U.S. President Donald Trump before apparently crashing a speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

