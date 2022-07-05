Jul 5, 2022
Giuliani, Graham Among Seven Subpoenaed in Georgia 2020 Election Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham and five others have been called to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta as part of an investigation into attempts by President Donald Trump and his supporters to change the result of the 2020 election, according to court filings.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has already sought testimony from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both of whom were contacted by Trump.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
