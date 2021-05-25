(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in New York seized email account evidence believed to belong to the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko, and two other Ukrainians as part of their investigation into whether Rudy Giuliani violated U.S. laws against covert foreign lobbying, a partially redacted court filing shows.

The other two Ukrainians whose communications were seized were Roman Nasirov, the former head of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service, and Alexander Levin, a Ukrainian businessman and Trump supporter. Their connection to the case was not immediately clear. Lutsenko, Levin and Nasirov haven’t been accused of wrongdoing.

The names of the Ukrainians were redacted from a Tuesday filing by Joseph Bondy, a defense lawyer for Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate facing campaign finance and other charges. But the redaction was done in such a way that the names became visible when the text was copied and pasted into a word processing document.

According to evidence amassed by Congressional investigators in Trump’s first impeachment, Lutsenko was a primary source of information to Giuliani and others that was used to smear and ultimately oust the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani sought Yovanovitch’s removal as a favor to Ukrainian interests in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden to aid Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Bondy declined comment. A spokesman for Manhattan federal prosecutors also declined to comment.

