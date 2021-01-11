Giuliani May Be Expelled From New York Bar Group Over Capitol Riot

(Bloomberg) -- A New York lawyers group is exploring removing Rudy Giuliani from its membership over his role in the Washington protest that turned into a violent raid on the U.S. Capitol.

The New York State Bar Association announced the probe on Monday. The group does not control admission to practice law in New York, which falls under the courts’ authority. But the NYSBA, along with Association of the Bar for the City of New York, are prominent groups that speak for the state’s legal community.

The City Bar on Monday called for President Donald Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment.

The NYSBA said it had received numerous complaint about Giuliani’s comments to a large group of Trump supporters encouraging them to fight against a vast election fraud conspiracy that has been repeatedly debunked.

“Mr. Giuliani’s words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands,” the group said in the statement. “Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.”

