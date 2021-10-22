(Bloomberg) -- Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who aided his mission to dig up political dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine, and a co-defendant were found guilty on all charges in a case alleging they violated U.S. campaign finance laws.

Parnas and his co-defendant Andrey Kukushkin were charged with using funds from a Russian investor to donate to state-level politicians in Nevada, Florida and elsewhere to build support for a planned cannabis business. The trial’s focus differed sharply from what was alleged when Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman were first charged two years ago.Prosecutors at the time accused them of working to covertly advance Ukrainian government interests in the U.S. as part of former President Donald Trump’s effort to get political dirt on Biden.

Fruman and another co-defendant pleaded guilty earlier, leaving only Parnas and Kukushkin to stand trial.

During the week-long trial, jurors heard testimony from political figures and campaign officials who received the funds as well as Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and Federal Election Commission officials who investigated the case. Key testimony came from Parnas’ onetime assistant, Deanna Van Rensburg, which was used to show that he was directing how some of the contributions were made.

Prosecutors avoided raising anything related to the Ukraine matters that led to President Donald Trump’s first impeachment during the case, and there were no new revelations about Trump or Giuliani.

The case is U.S. v. Parnas, 19-cr-725, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

