(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said his lawyers will hold a news conference Thursday to describe a “viable path” to challenge Joe Biden’s victory even as the campaign has yet to provide evidence that would affect the outcome.

Among those to appear is Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has made repeated claims that the Nov. 3 election was rigged without showing any widespread irregularities.

Giuliani, who is leading the post-election litigation, and Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis will appear at noon at the Republican National Committee offices in Washington.

Trump tweeted Thursday that the news confernece will show “a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place.”

On Wednesday, Giuliani described at length to a federal judge in Pennsylvania a vast but vague Democratic conspiracy to steal the election that justified the invalidation of hundreds of thousands of votes -- enough to flip the state from Biden to Trump.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, blasted Giuliani on Thursday, saying he has “no facts to fit his client’s false narrative about election fraud.”

Giuliani has also pursued a complaint that Republican observers were kept too far away to be able to monitor the ballot processing. Election officials across the country dispute that claim saying Republican observers were present at all times.

