(Bloomberg) -- Evidence seized by the FBI in its April 28 raids of Rudy Giuliani’s home and office will be reviewed by a special master for communications covered by attorney-client privilege, a federal judge in New York ruled on Friday. The former New York mayor and personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump is being investigated by Manhattan federal prosecutors for possible undisclosed foreign lobbying.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied a request by Giuliani for the return of seized materials. Oetken set a June 4 deadline for prosecutors and defense lawyers to submit potential candidates to serve as the special master.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.