Giuliani Refuses to Show Up for Jan. 6 Testimony Over New Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani is balking at showing up for his scheduled interview Friday before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a spokesman for the panel said Thursday night.

The spokesman, Tim Mulvey, said the committee “will consider all enforcement options” if the former personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump continues to refuse.

“Mr. Giuliani had agreed to participate in a transcribed interview with the Select Committee,” Mulvey said in a statement. “Today, he informed committee investigators that he wouldn’t show up unless he was permitted to record the interview, which was never an agreed-upon condition.”

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, did not return messages for comment late Thursday night.

Mulvey described Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, as “an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government and he remains under subpoena.”

The committee initially subpoenaed Giuliani in January, but the two sides have been negotiating ground rules for his appearance, Costello has said.

Giuliani was rebuffed in his legal efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 vote, though some states conducted so-called audits or recounts that failed to turn up any fraud.

In a letter accompanying the subpoena, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote the panel had information that in the days before the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters, “you were in contact with then-President Trump and members of Congress regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election.”

That letter also says that Giuliani urged Trump to direct the seizure of voting machines around the country as part of the plan to convince state legislatures to overturn the election results.

Some members of Trump’s circle have cooperated with the investigation, others have resisted. Donald Trump Jr. testified earlier this week.

The former president’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, turned over texts and documents but refused to testify, leading lawmakers to hold him in contempt, along with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. Roger Stone, a longtime adviser, and others have invoked the Fifth Amendment’s protections against self-incrimination.

