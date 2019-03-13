(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani’s bitter divorce may be heading for a long and “unpleasant” trial, an exasperated judge said, as the former New York City mayor bickered with his soon-to-be ex-wife over issues including how to share their house on Long Island this summer.

“It really doesn’t matter to me who has Memorial Day weekend and who has Labor Day weekend,” Justice Michael Katz told Rudy and Judith Giuliani at a hearing Wednesday in a cramped Manhattan courtroom. “I do not understand why something like that needs to be brought to the court.”

Judith Giuliani’s attorney, Bernard Clair, said a schedule for sharing the property in an exclusive New York beach town might be necessary so neighbors will know when Rudy Giuliani will be there with his security entourage -- or another woman he’s been associated with.

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, interjected and called Clair "unethical" for mentioning the other woman by name, prompting the judge to try to silence him.

“You’re not the lawyer here,” Katz said.

“That’s a cheap shot!” Giuliani said angrily under his breath, pointing to Clair.

