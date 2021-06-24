(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York by a state court which found “uncontroverted evidence” that he made “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts lawmakers and the public at large”

The false statements were made to bolster the “narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” then-President Donald Trump, an appeals court in Manhattan said in an order Thursday.

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law,” the court said.

