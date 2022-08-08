4h ago
Giuliani’s Testimony to Georgia Election Grand Jury Is Postponed
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani won permission to reschedule his testimony before a grand jury probing his involvement in efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Giuliani, who served as personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was set to appear Tuesday to answer questions from a special grand jury convened by the Fulton County District Attorney.
Giuliani, who had heart stent surgery last month, had asked Judge Robert McBurney of the Superior Court of Fulton County to postpone his appearance. The judge will hold a conference on the matter Tuesday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
