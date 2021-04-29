Giuliani Says Feds Raided His iCloud as Well as Apartment

(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani said federal investigators seized material from his iCloud while he was representing former President Donald Trump during his impeachment.

Giuliani appeared on Fox News a day after federal agents raided his Manhattan home and office. FBI agents seized the former New York mayor’s phone and other electronic devices.

”The prosecutors in the Justice Department spied on me,” Giuliani said on Tucker Carlson’s show. “These are tactics only known in a dictatorship -- where you seize a lawyer’s records in the middle of his representation.”

Manhattan federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani in connection with his efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

The prosecutors’ search on Wednesday came months after they had initially sought approval for a search warrant for Giuliani’s home and office from the Justice Department, but senior officials in Washington declined to approve it during the Trump administration for several reasons, including the proximity to the presidential election and Trump’s challenge to the results, according to a person familiar with the case.

Senior Justice Department officials under the new administration reversed course and approved the warrant in recent weeks, the person said.

