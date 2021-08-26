(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani told the judge overseeing a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. that he intends to largely stand by his claims that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 election to hurt Donald Trump.

Dominion’s lawsuit is barred “because some and/or all of Giuliani’s statements complained of are substantially true,” Joseph Sibley, an attorney for the former New York City mayor, said in a court filing Wednesday, spelling out his planned defenses after failing to get the suit dismissed.

The filing states that Giuliani will argue that Dominion’s claims are barred by the First Amendment, attorney immunity and so-called litigation privilege, since he was representing Trump when he made the disputed statements. He also plans to argue that Dominion’s election work makes it a “governmental actor,” depriving the company of the right to sue, according to the filing.

The case is U.S. Dominion Inc. v. Giuliani, 1:21-cv-00213, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (Washington).

