(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani was in daily contact with President Donald Trump between Nov. 5, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021, as much as 10 times a day, according to testimony by former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

“The mayor spoke to the president daily, I don’t know, sometimes three times, sometimes 10 times in a day, basically outlining findings, possible litigation and so forth,” Kerik told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to a transcript released Tuesday.

Giuliani and Trump hired Kerik, who had been New York City’s police commissioner during Giuliani’s second term as mayor, to help investigate 2020 election fraud claims and guide litigation.

In February 2020, Trump pardoned Kerik, who was sentenced in 2010 to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes and lying to White House officials. He had been nominated by President George W. Bush to be Homeland Security secretary.

The former New York mayor was Trump’s most forceful advocate of his false claims that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the committee, according to another transcript released Tuesday, that Giuliani came to a state Senate meeting and showed a “sliced and diced” video of the ballot counting. “They took the video out of sequence” so it looked like they were “pulling ballots out of the table, hidden ballots.”

Raffensperger resisted Trump’s and Giuliani’s efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. Biden was the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

