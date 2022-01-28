(Bloomberg) -- Givaudan SA said it will pass on higher raw-material costs to its customers after inflation weighed on the Swiss flavors and fragrances maker’s earnings.

While Givaudan managed to grow sales 7% last year on a like-for-like basis, its operating profit missed analyst estimates amid inflationary pressures. Givaudan expects raw-material prices to climb another 9% this year, it said Friday.

“With higher input costs in 2022, the company is implementing price increases in collaboration with its customers,” Givaudan said in its full-year earnings statement.

Givaudan fell as much as 6.2% in early trading. The shares have declined about 19% this year.

Givaudan, with roots dating back some 250 years, is a major player in the rapidly consolidating flavors and fragrance industry. The Vernier-based firm supplies ingredients to perfume makers and producers of consumer goods including beverages, laundry detergent and skin lotions. Its sales to perfume clients rebounded last year after taking a hit during the initial phase of the pandemic.

