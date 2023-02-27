(Bloomberg) -- GK Goh Holdings Ltd.’s largest shareholder is considering taking the Singapore-listed company private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

GKG Investment Holdings Pte, which owns about 63% of the company, is working with financial advisers on the deal, said the people. An announcement could come as soon as Monday, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the process is private.

Discussions are still ongoing and GKG Investment could decide against proceeding with the buyout, the people said. Representatives for GK Goh and GKG Investment didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trading of GK Goh’s shares was halted on Monday pending release of an announcement. The company has a market value of S$286 million ($212 million) as of Feb. 24.

GK Goh, founded as a Singapore securities business in 1979, is now an investment firm with interests in areas including elderly care, property development and telecommunications, according to its website. GK Goh agreed to sell corporate services firm Boardroom Ltd. last year to a consortium led by Temasek Holdings Pte.

