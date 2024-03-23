(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank Governor Adam Glapinski won’t relinquish his duties during a parliamentary probe that’s set to determine whether he needs to face a state tribunal, his deputy said.

The ruling party on Tuesday will launch an unprecedented legal process that aims to force Glapinski out over allegations of political interference. The governor has denied any wrongdoing.

A decision to step aside “would be very bad for the central bank,” Marta Kightley said in an interview with radio RMF FM on Saturday. The deputy governor said she’d take over Glapinski’s duties if he were suspended, but doesn’t expect it will come to this.

The parliamentary probe, which will involve calling witnesses including Glapinski, could last more than a year, said ruling party lawmaker Janusz Cichon, who’s led the work on the motion to investigate the governor.

Among the eight accusations against Glapinski, the motion lists alleged irregularities in bond-buying and an abrupt interest-rate cut before a parliamentary election in October.

Kightley dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and as having “no connection with reality.” She defended Glapinski’s leadership, saying he’s steered the central bank to “make courageous decisions critical for the functioning of the Polish economy and for inflation processes.” Glapinski, 73, has led the central bank since 2016.

The motion is the latest and the most contentious attempt by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s administration to free state institutions from the influence of the previously ruling populists in a drive to fully restore democratic standards.

Kightley warned that an eventual probe into the governor might trigger negative repercussions for the stability of Poland’s economy.

“The country’s order and economic architecture are based on the independence of the central bank. If we try to disrupt this institutional order, it will have very negative consequences for the economy,” she said.

