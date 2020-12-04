(Bloomberg) -- Ivan Glasenberg, the billionaire chief executive officer of Glencore Plc, has said he will be succeeded by Gary Nagle when he steps down after almost 20 years at the top of the world’s biggest commodity trader.

“It’s time to hand over to a new generation and a new leader,” Glasenberg said on an investor call Friday to discuss the company’s climate policy. “We’ve decided that over the next six months I will be working closely with Gary Nagle, who will be taking over from me.”

Glasenberg announced at the end of 2018 his plan to retire in the next few years, firing the starting gun on a closely watched race. The three most likely choices were Nagle, Kenny Ives and Nico Paraskevas.

Nagle, like Glasenberg is a South African, and similarly has degrees in commerce and accounting from the University of Witwatersrand. Also like Glasenberg, he built his career by rising through the ranks of Glencore’s coal department.

Nagle joined Glencore in 2000 as an asset manager in the coal department, going on to become chief executive of its Colombian coal operation, Prodeco, in December 2007. Following the acquisition of Xstrata, he was moved to run the company’s South Africa-focused alloy assets, and was later named head of coal assets.

The transition at Glencore comes as the company faces pressure on multiple fronts, as it navigates through corruption probes, scrutiny of its environmental bona fides and a share price that’s lost half its value during the past decade.

