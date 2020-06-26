(Bloomberg) -- A knife attack in Scotland’s largest city on Friday isn’t being treated as a terrorist incident.

Police said they shot dead a man in Glasgow city center after the assault at a hotel. Six people are in the hospital, including a police officer.

“We don’t know what caused this incident, but the information we have so far suggest it is not terrorism-related,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a news conference in Edinburgh.

Television images showed a large police and emergency service presence in the area. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement on Twitter that police aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

The assault in Glasgow came less than a week after a stabbing attack in Reading, southern England. Three people died in a park in what police said later was being investigated as an act of terrorism. A 25-year-old local man of Libyan extraction was arrested on suspicion of murder.

