(Bloomberg) -- Zendesk Inc.’s plan to acquire SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc. was dealt a blow by a prominent shareholder advisory firm that said investors in both companies should vote against the deal.

Glass Lewis & Co. questioned the merits of the transaction in a pair of notes Friday, in which it urged Zendesk and Momentive shareholders to reject the deal so that the companies could pursue other alternatives.

“A fair read of the primary materials suggests Zendesk entered Momentive’s process late, completed diligence over a questionably brief period and offered a wealth of undervalued equity,” Glass Lewis said.

Zendesk agreed to buy Momentive in October in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $4 billion at the time. The transaction was met with a dramatic sell-off in both companies as investors balked at the merits of the tie-up. The deal was valued at $3.4 billion on Thursday prior to Zendesk acknowledging it had been approached about a potential takeover by a group private equity players.

The tenuous nature of shareholder support should also be considered in light of the fact that there has been buyout interest, Glass Lewis said.

The transaction has also been vocally opposed by some Zendesk shareholders. Activist investor Jana Partners called on Zendesk’s board earlier this week to abandon the deal in a letter arguing it was the “wrong path for the company.” Another large Zendesk investor, Janus Henderson Group Plc., also opposes the plan.

Legion Partners Asset Management has called on Momentive to terminate the deal, arguing the company neglected its fiduciary duties. The activist investor said it was prepared to nominate directors for Momentive’s board if the company didn’t walk away from the deal.

Glass Lewis also said it believed there was little cause for Momentive holders to support the deal in light of the share declines and “unconvincing” arguments from management as to why they should support the deal.

“Investors should oppose the Zendesk transaction in favor of a structural reset. From that juncture, management and the board of Momentive would be positioned to reconsider all available alternatives, including remaining a stand-alone enterprise focused on closing the decidedly wide gap between the company’s current trading price and Momentive’s fair value,” it said.

Zendesk acknowledged an unsolicited offer from a group of private equity firms, that was rejected by its board, according to a statement Thursday. The firms included Hellman & Friedman, Advent International Corp. and Permira Holdings LLP, Bloomberg News reported.

“We believe the emergence of the offer and the rumored interest of at least one other financial sponsor, combined with the significant disruption to Zendesk’s value post-announcement, collectively indicate the company and shareholders could benefit from a path forward that does not involve a combination with Momentive,” Glass Lewis said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.