Deutsche Bank AG shareholders should abstain from a vote on approving management actions for the 2021 fiscal year at the lender’s annual meeting, advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended.

The adviser cited ongoing investigations into possible violations of anti-money laundering laws and the bank’s exposure to Cum-Ex trades for its recommendation, according to a report published Sunday. For the same reasons, Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to abstain from a vote on ratifying the actions of the supervisory board.

Cum-Ex was a trading strategy that siphoned off at least 10 billion euros in government revenue. Named for the Latin term for “With-Without,” Cum-Ex took advantage of German tax laws that seemed to allow multiple investors to claim refunds of a tax on dividends that was paid only once. The nation moved to abolish the practice in 2012.

The adviser also recommended abstaining from a vote on ratifying Deutsche Bank’s remuneration report, saying Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s base salary was “excessive” and criticizing “poor” disclosure on annual bonus metrics and performance targets.

