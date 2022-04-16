(Bloomberg) -- A second influential investor advisory firm said it supports efforts to remove Guess? Inc. co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano from the board following sexual misconduct allegations at the apparel company.

San Francisco-based Glass Lewis & Co. said in a Saturday report that Guess faces the risk of litigation and a hit to its long-term reputation if it continues ties to the Marciano brothers. Maurice served as chief executive officer when sexual assault and harassment allegations surfaced against Paul.

In 2018, Guess appointed an independent committee to investigate Paul Marciano’s conduct, but said it could not corroborate many of the allegations from former Guess models. They included claims of “unwanted advances including kissing and groping” and inappropriate comments, according to a company filing in June. Paul, who has denied the claims, remains the company’s chief creative officer.

“The narrative surrounding Paul Marciano and his alleged transgressions clearly has not dissipated since the 2018 investigation, as more former Guess models have come forward with their own harrowing stories and allegations,” Glass Lewis wrote.

Guess did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. reached a similar conclusion as Glass Lewis, and recommended Guess distance itself from the brothers. In a company statement, Guess disagreed with ISS’s conclusion, saying it takes “allegations of sexual impropriety or unethical conduct extremely seriously.”

Legion Partners Asset Management, which owns a 2.5% stake in Guess, has been leading an effort to persuade investors not to re-elect the Marcianos, arguing the clothing company needs a break from the brothers following the misconduct accusations.

The Marciano brothers own a collective 44% equity stake in Guess, according to Bloomberg data.

