(Bloomberg) -- Tickets to the Glastonbury music festival sold out with demand for entry to the 50th anniversary of the event rising to 2.4 million people, the organizers said in a tweet.

Tickets to the U.K. festival were bought in about half an hour of the sale opening at 9 a.m. local time on Sunday, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing a source at the organizers. A total of 135,000 tickets have been sold, the Guardian reported.

A resale of returned tickets that include transport to the venue will take place in April, followed by a general admission round, according the festival’s website. The organizers have also held back 50 pairs of tickets to be sold via a ballot, details of which will be announced in the “coming days,” according to the website.

The five-day event of music and other performing arts takes place in Somerset in the U.K.

