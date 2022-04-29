(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc and SK Bioscience Co. said they’re seeking authorization for their Covid vaccine in South Korea after positive results in a late-stage study.

The companies said Friday the shot met its objectives in the trial and an agreement has been signed with Korean authorities to supply 10 million doses. SK Bioscience conducted a trial in 4,037 adults across six countries and said it found that the vaccine candidate demonstrated superior results compared with AstraZeneca Plc’s Vaxzevria.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolve, a variety of vaccines will be needed to meet the health needs across the globe,” Roger Connor, president of GSK’s vaccines business, wrote in a statement.

Glaxo is also developing a separate Covid vaccine with French drugmaker Sanofi.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.