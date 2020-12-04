(Bloomberg) -- A Covid-19 vaccine project supported by GlaxoSmithKline Plc is headed for advanced trials after showing a strong immune response in early studies.

Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. of China said its shot induced neutralizing antibodies and proved to be safe in a study of 150 adults and elderly volunteers. The vaccine uses adjuvants -- agents that boost a vaccine’s response -- from both Glaxo and Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Advanced-stage trials using Glaxo’s adjuvant are planned to begin this month, while studies using the Dynavax system will start in the first half of 2021, according to a statement Friday.

The experimental vaccine is among dozens of projects around the world that are in early tests, trailing those from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc. They’re advancing with their plans based on the expectation that the world will need multiple shots to defeat the pathogen.

The Clover vaccine showed long-term stability at refrigerator temperature. That would allow it to be used widely, including in developing nations, Richard Hatchett, head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said in the statement.

One goal is to make hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine globally accessible through the Covax initiative, which is aimed at deploying shots equitably, Hatchett said.

Glaxo shares rose 1.6% in early London trading.

