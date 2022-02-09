(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The pharmaceutical company expects profits for its biopharma unit to rise this year, as it prepares to spin off its consumer-health operations.

GSK reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share for the combined company that beat the average of analyst expectations, citing what it calls “strong commercial execution”

John Menzies Plc: The airport ground-handling business rejected what it called a “highly opportunistic” takeover offer from Kuwait’s Agility Public Warehousing Co. at 510 pence per share in cash.

Menzies board said the proposal’s terms “fundamentally undervalue” the company and its future prospects

LV=: The mutual insurance company ended merger talks with Royal London after they decided the two companies wouldn’t fit.

Last year LV= members rejected a takeover bid from Bain Capital after about a year of talks, and it has now decided its future lies as an independent company

Outside The City

Moscow cast doubt on French President Emmanuel Macron’s claim that he’d received assurances from President Vladimir Putin that Russia wouldn’t escalate tensions with Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to attack Ukraine, but Western countries say Russia has built up a military presence close to the border.

There are lessons for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to learn from his predecessor Theresa May’s experience with the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee. Due to the secretive nature of the organization, votes of no confidence can appear far off judging by public calls for resignation, and then, as May found out, come very suddenly.

In Case You Missed It

Eni SpA is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company, possibly listing in London and targeting an energy-transition businesses, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Unilever Plc reports full-year results tomorrow amid a reorganization of its sprawling consumer and healthcare empire. The company is also under increasing pressure from activist investors including Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management and Fundsmith’s Terry Smith.

GSK peer AstraZeneca Plc also reports full-year earnings tomorrow, possibly providing more information into the future of its new vaccine business.

